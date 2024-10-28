Early Black Friday deals from Amazon include the Echo Show 5 for only $50

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It may still be October, but Black Friday deals have already started coming down the pike. Case in point? The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display is available for just $50 . This early Black Friday deal knocks 44 percent off the price, bringing it down to what we saw on Prime Day.

This sale is for the most recent version of the device, which was originally released last year. The 3rd Gen Echo Show 5 easily made our list of the best smart displays . We said that “it doubles as a stellar alarm clock.” There’s an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen, a tap-to-snooze feature and a sunrise alarm.

While others may decry the diminutive 5.5-inch screen size, when compared to rivals, we actually found it to be useful. The small form factor allows the display to easily squeeze on a busy nightstand or a dresser.

The Show 5 does have a camera, which is great for video calls but not so great for privacy. After all, this thing was made to sit by your bedside. It does, however, ship with a physical camera cover for the privacy-conscious. The only other downside is that the sound quality here isn’t quite as robust as the larger models. Still, this is a whole lot of smart display for $50.

