Early Prime Day Apple deals include the USB-C Apple Pencil at a record-low price

If you're eager to snag some tech deals during October Prime Day next week, you'll be happy to know you can already do so today. Apple deals can be hit or miss during sale events like this, but at the moment, we're seeing a record-low price on the USB-C Apple Pencil. You can grab the peripheral for onl y $69, which is $10 off and the lowest price we've seen. While not a huge discount, it does represent a savings of 13 percent, and it is currently the most affordable Apple Pencil you can buy.

Apple debuted this model last year as its most budget-friendly Apple Pencil so far, and this sale makes the peripheral even more wallet-friendly. However, Apple's long had a problem with making it clear to consumers which version of the stylus is compatible with their iPad.

For the sake of clarity, here are all the iPad models with which the USB-C Apple Pencil works:

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later )

iPad Pro 11-inch (all models)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

iPad Air (4th generation and later)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Although being able to charge the peripheral with a USB-C cable is handy, this version does lack some of the fancier features of the Apple Pencil Pro (which you can also snag on discount now for $116) and second-gen Apple Pencil. While you can attach it to the side of iPads with magnetic holders for safekeeping and convenience, there's no support for magnetic charging. Pressure sensitivity isn't available and you can't use Apple's nifty double-tap feature. However, the company says the USB-C Apple Pencil does support pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency and tilt sensitivity.

