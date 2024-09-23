Early Prime Day deals include our favorite microSD card for 64 percent off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

No matter how hard we try, it always feels like our storage quickly runs out. Thankfully, we live in a world where microSDs exist and, even better, our favorites go on sale. Right now, the 512GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD with an adapter is down to $30 from $84 — a 64 percent discount. The record-low price is available on the model with a read speed of 180MB per second.

Samsung's Pro Plus is our top choice for a microSD, and is the best option for most people. Along with that read speed, the microSD has a sequential write performance of 130MB per second and came in second for random read and write speeds of all the microSDs we tested. At these speeds, it should work great whether you use it on a camera or with a gaming handheld, but it cinched the top spot thanks to its overall affordability.

This microSD can also store 4K UHD video and has the latest U3 and V30 speeds. Plus, with the addition of a USB reader, it should have no trouble reaching its maximum speeds. If you don't need a full 512GB, then check out the 256GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD. It's currently discounted by 58 percent, dropping to $20 from $48.

