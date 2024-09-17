Early Prime Day deals include the Echo Show 5 plus a smart light bulb for only $60

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The next Amazon Prime Day sales event is set for October, but the early deals have already begun to trickle in. Case in point? There are some nifty discounts on Echo Show smart displays that ship with smart light bulbs.

The Echo Show 5 is available for just $60, which is a discount of $50. This is a great all-around device that easily found a spot on our list of the best smart displays. It’s bare bones, but gets the job done. We appreciated the compact design and the diminutive, yet useful, 5.5-inch screen. The compact size allows the Echo Show 5 to double as one heck of a smart alarm clock.

To that end, there’s an ambient light sensor that adjusts the screen’s brightness automatically, a tap-to-snooze function and a sunrise alarm that slowly brightens the screen for a gentle wake up call. There’s also a camera for video calls and the like, which is great, and privacy concerns are assuaged by the physical camera cover that ships with the display.

This is a smart display, so Amazon has packed in a Sengled smart light bulb. This is a decent way to learn the ins and outs of making smart home adjustments, but it’s just a colored light bulb. The only major downside with this display is that the speakers are tiny, to suit the rest of the device. This translates to reduced sound quality when compared to rival smart displays.

If you want larger speakers and a larger screen, there’s a similar offer for the Echo Show 8. The smart display is available for $105, which is a discount of $65. It also comes with the aforementioned light bulb.

