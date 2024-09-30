Early Prime Day deals include the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for a record low of $35

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but the deals have already started to roll in. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently available for $35, which is a new record low price. This is a discount of more than 40 percent, as the typical cost is $60.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great streaming device, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. As the name suggests, it can stream content in 4K Ultra HD. The stick also supports Dolby Atmos audio, for added immersion.

This streaming stick includes the company’s proprietary Fire TV Ambient Experience, which allows users to display art and photos on the screen. This mimics the functionality of something like Samsung’s The Frame TV. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also boasts 16GB of storage, for downloads, apps and games.

Speaking of games, this thing doubles as a highly functional cloud gaming box. It can stream Xbox games via Game Pass Ultimate and integrates with Amazon Luna. We singled out this device as a great option for retro gamers, as it can easily run many emulation apps. Finally, it ships with an upgraded remote that offers Alexa integration.

This is part of a larger sale on Fire TV sticks and streaming boxes. The popular Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is available for just $18. Incidentally, this one made our list of the best streaming devices, due to its low price and robust suite of features.

