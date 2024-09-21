Early Prime Day deals include the Pixel Buds A-Series for only $64

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon’s next Prime Day event is right around the corner, and the deals have already started trickling in. Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have dropped down to just $64 from their normal price of $99. The A-Series, released in 2021, was Google’s more budget-friendly version of its 2020 Pixel Buds. They lack more advanced features like wireless charging and active noise cancellation, but the sound quality and battery life are decent for the price. If you’re an Android user looking for a good pair of earbuds that won’t break the bank, you might want to check these out.

The Pixel Buds A-Series may be a few years old now, but it’s still a nice pair of earbuds. We gave the Pixel Buds A-Series a score of 84 in our review when the model was first released, and were especially impressed with the sound quality, Google Assistant integration and comfort. The A-Series buds have a small “stabilizer arc” appendage to help them sit securely in the ears. There are some on-board controls, including play/pause, answer call and skip tracks, but they don’t have physical volume controls — for that, you’d need to use Google Assistant or adjust the volume on your device.

Google says the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds get about five hours of listening time on a charge, or 2.5 hours of talk time. With the charging case, listening time goes up to about 24 hours. With the current deal, you can get the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds in Clearly White or Dark Olive for $35 off the usual price. For a dollar more, you can grab them in Charcoal. (The pale blue Sea color option unfortunately isn’t covered in the discount). At $64, the Pixel Buds A-Series is almost at a record low, and cheaper even than during Prime Day in July.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice in the lead up to October Prime Day 2024.