Early Prime Day deals include this Anker 10K magnetic power bank for only $40

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

I have been a big fan of Anker ever since I picked up the Nano Portable Charger. Now, I'm again tempted by Anker thanks to a 50 percent discount on our choice of the best power bank for iPhones. Well, technically, it's an older model, but it's still great. Anker's 633 Magnetic Battery is currently available for $40, down from $80 — a new all-time low price.

The MagGo charger has a 10,000mAh battery and offers 20W of high-speed power with a USB-C charging cable (which it includes). The power bank is also a great wireless option, with magnets grabbing hold of your phone and a kickstand keeping it elevated during charging. When you're on the go or storing it, that kickstand folds right in to create a solid, smooth block.

On a related note, Anker has just recalled some of its products from January 3 to September 17, 2024. Anker found that some of the lithium-ion batteries it used have a manufacturing defect that can present a fire risk. The accessory on sale is not impacted, but a different model is. You can see exactly which items and specific serial numbers have been recalled here.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice in the lead up to October Prime Day 2024.