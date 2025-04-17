ExpressVPN two-year subscriptions are on sale for 61 percent off

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If you're looking for a VPN to use on your next trip, or even just at home while you're streaming or gaming, ExpressVPN is one of our favorites and you can subscribe at a discount right now. ExpressVPN is offering a two-year plan plus an extra four free months for a total of $140. That's 61 percent off the typical price, and it comes out to $5 per month.

Even though you have to pay the $140 upfront, it's a solid deal — especially considering having access to a good VPN service into late 2027 sounds pretty dang nice. ExpressVPN earned a top spot on our best VPN list thanks to its speedy connections, Network Lock kill-switch feature and its support on a variety of devices including smart TVs and game consoles.

It works on a variety of devices, so this isn't just for the living room desktop. ExpressVPN integrates with mobile gadgets, smart TVs and game consoles, among other items. It's really the best solution for gamers who travel a lot. It also comes with an in-house password manager, which would eliminate the need for a standalone subscription.

Truly the only real downside of this service is the price. The regular cost is $13 per month, which is mighty steep. This sale alleviates this concern, at least for 28 months. Spending $5 per month for a VPN of this caliber is something of a no-brainer.

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