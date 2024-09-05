Fubo TV streaming plans are $30 off for the first month right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

More standard streaming services include live sports now — Sunday Night Football on Peacock, CBS NFL games on Paramount+, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video — but if you want a comprehensive suite of sports channels, plus other live programming and local news, Fubo might be the way to go. It came out on top for sports in our guide to the best live TV streaming services and right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Whichever plan you go with, you'll get more sports coverage than a human person can reasonably consume — even the cheapest tier grants access to ESPN and ESPN2, FS1 and FS2, multiple NBC Sports channels, CBS Sports, Fubo's own sports networks and more. The Elite with Sports Plus tier throws in NFL RedZone and about 100 additional channels, and enables 4K streaming quality. And, finally, the Deluxe plan gets you all that plus international sports.

Fubo makes it easy to record games you want to watch later and every plan comes with unlimited DVR cloud storage with a nine-month expiration for recordings.

When you're not watching athletic matchups, you can try out the rest of what Fubo offers. When I tested it out for our guide, I found the service to be nicely organized with a clean and easily navigable interface. It really shines at showcasing live content (though browsing through VOD content wasn't quite as breezy).

