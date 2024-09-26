Get $20 off Google's new 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Google’s latest 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale, just one month after the product was released . The device is $20 off via Wellbots , which brings the price down to $260. Just enter the code “20ENGNLT4” at checkout. This is a record low price, mostly because the thing just came out.

This is not an iterative improvement over the previous Nest Learning Thermostat. It’s a full redesign, with a new look and plenty of updated features. The LCD display is 60 percent larger than what’s found with the antiquated third-gen device, and there’s a curved front that eliminates the appearance of bezels. The whole thing is basically a screen now.

This larger display allows for plenty of personalization, with customizable faces like a smartwatch. It can even look like a regular analog clock. The UI automatically adjusts what’s displayed on the screen depending on how far you’re standing from the thermostat, thanks to integrated Soli radar sensors.

The new Nest is packed with AI, which is intended to provide more accurate readings and to offer potential actions to save money on that monthly utility bill. This is a smart thermostat, so it can be programmed to take actions on its own, depending on the ambient temperature and other factors.

To that end, it ships with a wireless temperature sensor that can be placed anywhere within range. Each Nest can integrate with up to six of these sensors, and more are available at $40 a pop or three for $100. The item also ships with a trim plate to cover paint and drywall imperfections and a steel plate for electrical box installations. It’s also likely to be relatively future-proof, as the third-gen Nest came out in 2015.

