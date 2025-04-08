Get a Blink Mini 2 security camera for half off right now

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Whether you're planning a long vacation or just want more peace of mind, a security camera can make a big difference in your life. Now, our choice for best budget security camera is half off, making safety all the more accessible. You can pick up the newest Blink Mini 2 for $20, down from $40 — a deal last seen during Amazon's Spring Sale.

The Blink Mini 2 offers a great device for the price. It's easy to set up and can be used outside (with a separately purchased water-resistant power adapter). It also has a 1080p HD live view with a built-in spotlight and night vision in color.

If you're in need of multiple Blink Mini 2 cameras then you can take advantage of multi-pack deals. Right now, the two-pack of Blink Mini 2s is down to $38 from $70 — a 46 percent sale. A trio of the cameras is 45 percent off, down to $55 from $100.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.