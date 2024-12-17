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True wireless earbuds are all the rage right now, as they can provide an excellent listening experience without the hassle of wires. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are a solid option that are now almost 30 percent off, dropping from $270 to $190. That's a record-low price for these buds, and, Amazon is also including a $20 gift card to make it into a bundle.

Besides delivering some nice, creamy bass combined with plenty of detail, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds have an adaptive equalizer function that lets you tune the sound to your liking. The EQ is AI-powered and makes adjustments depending on your environment. Similarly, the adaptive noise cancelling (ANC) works well and kicks in when the earbuds detect you're in a loud environment.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + $20 Amazon Gift Card Get a free $20 Amazon gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The earbuds are also currently on a record-low $190. See at Amazon

Another standout feature is the AI interpreter function, which can hear what another person is saying and translate it for you in real-time. However, the interpretation feature requires a compatible Samsung device to work.