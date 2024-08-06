Get Beats Studio Pro headphones with AppleCare+ for $174

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's all too easy to accidentally damage a piece of tech, which is why many Apple fans opt to pay for the company's AppleCare+ coverage for piece of mind. It's perhaps not too often that you see deals involving AppleCare+, but there's a solid one on the Beats Studio Pro at the minute. You can snap up a pair with two years of AppleCare+ coverage for $174 . That's a discount of $205.

Given that the headphones by themselves cost $180, you're effectively getting 24 months of AppleCare+ protection for zilch and saving five bucks on the headphones. The deal applies to the black, navy and sandstone colorways but not the deep brown variant.

We gave the headphones a score of 81 in our review last year. The improved sound quality (compared with previous Beats over-ear headphones) and voice clarity were major plus points. The transparency mode, a feature that wasn't present in the Beats Studio 3, works fairly well too. Meanwhile, if you plug the headphones into your audio source via USB-C, you can enjoy lossless music at sample rates up to 24-bit/48kHz thanks to the built-in digital-to-analog converter. Dynamic head tracking is a neat feature, while some reviewers have pointed out that the Beats Studio Pro play nicely with Android devices too .

Unfortunately, the headphones might be a tight fit for some folks given their clamping force. We found the lack of automatic pausing and multipoint iOS connectivity to be disappointing, particularly in the latter case since this is an Apple product.

AppleCare+ for Headphones builds on the one year of limited warranty and 90 days of technical support you get as standard with Apple's audio gear. It adds round-the-clock access to Apple experts by phone or chat, along with unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection for the two-year coverage period. You'll just need to pay a $29 fee for each repair..

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.