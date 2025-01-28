Get more than $400 off one of our favorite Alienware gaming monitors

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Looking to upgrade your gaming rig? Dell is selling one of its most popular Alienware gaming monitors at a deep discount. The 32-inch model is more than $400 off, now costing $765 instead of $1,200. The display is on sale for $900 outright, but enter "MONITORS15" at checkout for an additional 15 percent off. The 34-inch model is $250 off, but there's no available coupon code.

This is one of our favorite gaming monitors and we called it "an incredible ultrawide OLED." It boasts a curved QD-OLED panel. It also features 4K resolution and a max refresh rate of 240Hz, which is a fantastic metric for gaming. These monitors allow access to Dolby Vision, NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD Free-Sync.

The ports are also on point. These displays include a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a single USB-B upstream port, four USB-A downstream ports and a single USB-C port. One of the USB-A ports also supports BC1.2 power-charging.

Dell

The 34-inch model is actually cheaper, at $650, but there are some trade offs. This one doesn't support G-Sync and offers a max refresh rate of 165Hz. The 25-inch and 27-inch variants aren't on sale, and aren't even curved, but the coupon code does work. Respectively, this brings the price down to $300 and $510.

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