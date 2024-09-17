Get one year of Dashlane Premium password manager for only $39

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

An annual membership to Dashlane’s premium password manager is on sale for just $39, which is a discount of more than $20 and a savings of 35 percent. Just use the code “SEPT35” at checkout. The company says this is in celebration of something called Cyber Security Awareness Month, which actually doesn’t start until October. It’s always nice to see a festive new holiday on the scene.

Anyways, this deal is for the premium plan, which includes unlimited password and passkey storage. Users also get phishing alerts to stay on top of attacks, dark web monitoring and more. The plan even comes with a VPN, which I’ve found particularly useful for watching my stories when in another country.

Dashlane found a place on our list of the best password managers. We admired the robust suite of features and noted that some of these tools, like password storage, are even available with the free plan. We also called out the secure sharing functionality, with password sharing baked right into the system. It’s also available for plenty of platforms, including macOS, iOS, Android, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Opera and other browsers.

There’s one major platform missing, however, which could be a dealbreaker for some. Dashlane doesn’t support Linux. There’s also the issue of an annual subscription. There’s no telling how much it’ll be next year, though switching password managers isn’t as tough as it used to be. There’s a free plan if the price shoots up too high. The deal ends on September 22.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.