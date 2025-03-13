Get one year of Headspace for 40 percent off

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A year-long subscription to the meditation app Headspace is on sale right now for just $42 . The typical price is $70, so this represents a savings of 40 percent. It also breaks down to $3.50 per month. The sale is part of the app's acknowledgement of Sleep Awareness Week , which is a thing that's going on right now.

A subscription to Headspace gets you access to the app's entire library of meditations, sleep sounds, yoga routines and fitness content. It also delivers curated meditations and inspirational videos each day.

Headspace topped our list of the best meditation apps , and with good reason. We loved how the meditation courses are organized, as each one builds on top of skills learned in the previous session. Each course also offers a variety of instructors, just in case you grow fond of a particular person.

The integrated search engine makes it easy to find what you're looking for and members even get access to tangential stuff like wellness podcasts. The app's colors are calming and neutral, with an aesthetically pleasing design running throughout. It's just a simple and well-made meditation app that's perfect for both experts and newcomers.

There's a free trial of 14 days, but the promotion ends on March 18. That means you really only have a few days to check things out and make a decision. If you do end up purchasing the year, remember that the price shoots up to $70 when it runs out. Make sure to cancel ahead of time, unless you're fine with paying full price.

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