Get these five Walmart tech deals under $250 before they're gone

Amazon's October Prime Day has ended, but Walmart's Holiday Deals still has a few hours left. From TVs to Lego sets, laptops to gaming consoles, there are big savings to be had. But let's be honest: Not everyone can afford to drop $1,000 on a TV, even if it is 50 percent off. So for those on a tighter budget, we've pulled together some great Walmart deals that fall under the $250 mark. That includes a 58-inch 4K Hisense TV that's under $250 (yes, really!) and a slick, curved Acer gaming monitor for $159, representing $70 in savings. These are all selling for even less than they are on Amazon, proving that Walmart is a fantastic source for great deals.

But these sales do have an end date. The Walmart Holiday Deals sale is on through 11:59PM ET tonight — Sunday, October 13. The deals are while supplies last and can come and go at any time. So if any of these catch your eye, you'll want to make sure you don't miss out. We have earmarked these 5 as being among the best deals under $250 right now at Walmart.

Hisense Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD Google Smart TV $238 $298 Save $60 From blockbuster movie night to football Sundays, this TV will display it all in glorious fashion. If you're still waiting for a great deal to upgrade, let us introduce you to the Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV. The television has high-def picture quality so you feel like you're right there in the action in a movie or watching the game from the sidelines, in person. In addition to its crisp and clear display, a Google Assistant button on the remote helps you find and stream thousands of movies and shows. It doesn't get any easier than that. $238 at Walmart

TCL TCL 55S451 55-inch 4K Roku TV $228 $349 Save $121 When it comes to affordable yet premium smart TVs, TCL is at or near the top of the list, and this 55-inch beauty is fully $120 less than its current selling price at Amazon. As a Roku TV, you can a blazingly simply to use interface, access to Roku Originals, and, of course, a portal to all your fav streaming services. It’s the perfect new centerpiece for the living room. Set it up then invite the buds over for the next football game. $228 at Walmart

Walmart Asus Vivobook Go 15.6” PC Laptop $249 $329 Save $80 If you're looking for an affordable laptop for a young student or a solid secondary travel PC, this one has you covered. Not only is it compact and lightweight, it also has the specs to help you need to get things done (read: Windows 11, 8GB of RAM, a 256 GB hard drive and plenty of ports). Grade-schoolers can pop into their backpack, while frequent flier or remote workers can enjoy smaller, more lightweight unit for on-the-go. $249 at Walmart

Walmart Nest Smart Learning Thermostat $145 $249 Save $104 A smart thermostat will change your life. Seriously. And you can save more than $100 on this Nest smart thermostat, much less than it's selling for on Amazon right now. It learns your home and away schedule to keep the house sufficiently cooled or warmed. But its intelligent adjustments can also help you save on energy costs. We love the high-res digital display, sleek design and the fact that you can adjust your home's temperature from anywhere, whether it's the comfort of the couch, bed, or while on vacation using the companion app. $145 at Walmart

Walmart Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor $149 $229 Save $80 For the bedroom, dorm, even your home office, a curved monitor makes the gaming experience so much cooler and more immersive. When you have to work, you'll enjoy viewing files and presentations split screen, too. Considering this HD screen is as big as a small TV, go ahead and watch videos, too. The tech smarts inside ensure that the colors in your favorite gaming title look true-to-life, and you won't have to deal with motion blur during fast-moving action. For those extra-long gaming (oops, we mean working) sessions, leverage the tilt feature to get the perfect, most ergonomic viewing angle. $149 at Walmart

Deals no longer available

Walmart TCL 50" Class 4K Smart Google TV $198 $228 Save $30 With 4K UHD resolution, you can enjoy every teeny-tiny pixel in perfect definition, along with enhanced contrast and accurate colors courtesy of Dolby Vision. With Google TV, streaming your favorite movies, shows and other content is a breeze. Gamers will especially enjoy the Auto Game Mode for lowest possible input lag and latency, which means tip-top performance. Plus, a 50" TV for under $200? You can't beat that. $198 at Walmart

Want to maximize your savings? Sign up for Walmart+. The perks include free shipping, grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, early access to sales, and more. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (Note that those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)