Get two years of ProtonVPN for 64 percent off

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A VPN (virtual private network) can come in handy on a regular basis to keep you safe online, and you can save on one of our favorites right now. Our top pick for the best VPN, ProtonVPN, is on sale for just $86.16 for two years of access. That's a 64-percent discount, and it comes out to about $3.59 per month for the whole, two-year period.

This deal gives you access to ProtonVPN Plus, which lets you connect up to 10 devices simultaneously — that should cover your smartphone, tablet, laptop, smart TV and anything else you'd want to protect with VPN coverage. Proton also has more than 8,600 servers to choose from across 110 countries, so you shouldn't have any problem finding one that best suits your preferences.

Proton ProtonVPN Plus (24 months) $86 $240 Our top pick for the best VPN service is 64 percent off for a two year plan. You can get 24 months of access to ProtonVPN Plus for $86. See at Proton

ProtonVPN is our pick for the best VPN overall due to a blend of its security, usability and privacy. ProtonVPN has a no-logs policy. That means it doesn't keep any records of information that passes through its network. In other words, it doesn't track your internet activity while you're using it, helping to protect you and your anonymity.

Other features of ProtonVPN Plus include ad-, malware- and tracker-blocking, as well as fast performance. In our testing, ProtonVPN had a minimal impact on connection speeds in our geoblock, streaming and gaming tests. ProtonVPN is also open source, meaning that anyone with enough knowhow can take a look under the hood and validate Proton's technical claims.

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