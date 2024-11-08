Google Black Friday deals include the Pixel Watch 3 for a new low of $280

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Pixel Watch 3 is on sale in an early Black Friday deal. Not even two full months after Google debuted the smartwatch, it has hit a new record low price of $280 . That's a tasty discount of $70. That deal is specifically for the Wi-Fi-only 41mm model, but there's an offer on the 45mm option too. The larger variant can be yours for $330 . That's $70 off as well.

Furthermore, you can save on the LTE-enabled versions of both sizes. The cellular variant of the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 has dropped by $100 to $350 . As for the 45mm LTE model, that will currently run you $400 , which is also a $100 discount.

The Pixel Watch 3 is our pick for the best smartwatch for Android users . It's Google's best Pixel Watch yet. It has a display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen can drop to just 1 nit of brightness while you're asleep (or perhaps at the movies) to help conserve battery life. The smartwatch can run for over 24 hours on a single charge. Handily, the Pixel Watch 3 charges faster than previous models too.

Thanks in part to the help of Fitbit's knowhow, the wearable is a great activity tracker. Functions include detection and custom running plans, along with the ability to track other metrics such as Cardio Load. However, you'll need to stump up for a Fitbit Premium plan to access more in-depth coaching. Some software quirks and slight bulkiness are other drawbacks of the Pixel Watch 3.

Other features include the likes of weather forecasts, calendar alerts and map directions that you can access via Google Assistant voice commands. In the end, we gave the Pixel Watch 3 a score of 84 in our review , with Engadget deputy editor Cherlynn Low calling it a "a serious smartwatch [that's] ready for the competition."

