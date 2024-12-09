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With Christmas approaching, the Google Pixel Tablet is currently 30 percent off — at least the 128GB version. It's currently $279, the lowest price it's ever been since its release.

The Google Pixel Tablet has an 11-inch screen with a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, making it suitable for streaming content. The tablet is compatible with the Charging Speaker Dock (sold separately). If you need a little more convincing, we named it one of our best Android tablets for 2024 .

Google Google Pixel Tablet 128GB Google Pixel tablets are up to 30 percent off. The 128GB version without a charging dock is down to a record-low price right now. See at Amazon

If 128GB of onboard memory isn't enough for you, the Google Pixel Tablet also comes in a 256GB version , which is 28 percent off at $359. Every other specification is identical to the standard 128GB model, but having double the memory means you can download more pictures, apps and YouTube videos for offline watching. As with Google's Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Tablet works with Gemini , the tech giant's AI chatbot.

For those who use tablets as their primary work device, the Google Pixel Tablet supports Split Screen. This feature lets you open two apps side-by-side and use them simultaneously. It's great for multitasking.

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