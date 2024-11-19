Google's latest Nest Learning Thermostat is $55 off ahead of Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

There are tons of hot Black Friday deals worth checking out already, but here's one that can help you keep the temperature just right. Google's fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat can be yours for $225, which is a $55 discount. The deal is available at Wellbots and you'll need to use the code ENGBFNLT55 at checkout to receive the savings.

Google unveiled the latest version of its Nest Thermostat back in August. This is a solid deal on a new product.

The thermostat employs AI to deliver what Google claims are more accurate readings and to make suggestions on how to save energy and cut down on your utility bills. The thermostat will tweak settings by itself too, depending on factors such as the ambient temperature. To measure that, a wireless temperature sensor is bundled with the device. The sensor can run for up to three years before a battery replacement is needed, according to Google. You can buy more sensors ($40 each or three for $100) and connect up to six to the Nest Thermostat while dotting them around your home.

This model's display is 60 percent larger than that of its predecessors. The display is more customizable too. You have a variety of faces to choose from, just like on a smartwatch. It's possible to make the thermostat appear like a clock or to change its colors.

One neat feature is that the Nest Thermostat uses integrated Soli radar sensors to determine how far away you are from it. It will automatically tweak the UI based on how close you are. The more you move back, the larger the font size will be to improve the legibility.

