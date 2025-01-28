Google's Nest WiFi Pro 6E is cheaper than ever with a 40 percent discount

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The Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E mesh router is on sale for $120 via Amazon . That's a discount of 40 percent, which is one heck of a deal. This discount only applies to the light green model.

This unit easily made our list of the best mesh routers , and for good reason. It's a reliable and easy-to-use device. The installation process is simple, which can't always be said of mesh systems. We called it the perfect router "for folks who want to set their network up and then forget about it." That's me. I'm that folk.

The Nest WiFi Pro provides reliable tri-band Wi-Fi , so it's great for streaming movies, gaming, web browsing and just about everything else. It also offers various useful integrations. It supports Matter, Thread and Google Assistant, as a start. We recommended this router at the full price , so we definitely like it at half the cost.

There are a couple of minor caveats here. This sale provides just a single unit, which offers 2,200 square feet of coverage. However, those with larger homes and multiple dead zones will likely need to pick up a second router to add to the system. Also, it's not quite as fast or powerful as some rival Wi-Fi 6E routers.

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