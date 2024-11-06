Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop to $170 in this early Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can get a Pixel Watch 3 for $75 off with a discount code as well.

Early Black Friday deals are popping up, and we've got a solid discount to highlight on the best wireless earbuds for Google phones. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be yours for $169 at Wellbots when you use the code ENGBFPIX60. The earbuds typically cost $229, so you'll save 60 bucks.

These earbuds have a small design but they're comfortable to wear and pack a punch. Updated acoustics and drivers help the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver solid audio, including ample bass. Google has also included a Tensor chip to help the buds with audio and active noise cancellation signal processing. They're IP54-rated for water resistance too.

You can use Gemini AI hands-free with these earbuds, which offer support for features including Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness and Find My Device. They'll run for up to eight hours with ANC on, while the charging case holds another 30 hours of juice.

There are other deals on Google devices to be had, including discounts on the Pixel Watch 3. If you use the code ENGBFPIX75 at Wellbots, you can get $75 off the 41mm version (which will drop to $275) and the 45mm variant (down to $325).

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.