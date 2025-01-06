GoPro's Hero 13 Black bundle with accessories is $150 off right now

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New year, new hobby? I don't know about you, but I often find that cost is what's standing in the way of me pursuing new crafts (okay, and time, but that's much harder to fix). So, I'm always excited when a device is on sale that allows people to pursue creativity and fun. In this case, it's not just the device: Right now, you can get the GoPro Hero13 Black accessory bundle for $300, down from $450 — a 33 percent discount. This sale brings it to a record-low price and $50 lower than its Black Friday deal.

The GoPro Hero13 accessory bundle comes with the action cam and the Handler, two Enduro batteries, two curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD Card and a carrying case. Basically, if your new year's resolution was to dive (literally or figuratively) into using a GoPro, then this sets you up with everything you need.

GoPro released the Hero13 in September and it offered a few upgrades. It comes with a 10 percent bigger battery than its predecessor, which allows it to capture an hour and a half of 4K video at 30fps. It should also run longer in extreme temperatures. The action cam offers a max resolution of 5.3K at 120fps and supports Hybrid Log Gamma. Plus, it's Bluetooth compatible with AirPods and other wireless headphones.

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