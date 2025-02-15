Grab the ThermoWorks Thermapen One while it's on sale for $79

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We've long been fans of ThermoWorks' instant-read thermometers for grilling and all kinds of cooking, and now you can get our favorite for one of the best prices we've seen. Engadget readers can pick up the Thermapen One for only $79 right now thanks to an exclusive deal that knocks $30 off the normal price.

The Thermopen One is calibrated to record temperatures accurately, with an error margin of 0.5 degrees Fahrenheit (0.3 degrees Celsius). It also does this within a second. To help users check the temperature conveniently, the display rotates 360 degrees and has a smart backlight display that brightens when it's covered or in a low-light environment.

ThermoWorks ThermoWorks Thermapen One $79 $109 The ThermoWorks Thermapen One is on sale for $79 right now. This Engadget exclusive sale brings it close to its lowest price. See at ThermoWorks

The company claims that a single AAA battery in the thermometer will last for 2,000 hours, and it's partly due to how it automatically turns on or off when you pick it up or put it down. An IP67 rating makes it safe to use in wet and dusty locations for a while. (You should still try to keep it clean and dry, though.) If that's not reassuring enough, each Thermapen One comes with a five-year warranty.

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