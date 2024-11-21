Herman Miller has a 25 percent off sale for Black Friday

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Yes, the products are still expensive, but less so.

Herman Miller is not where you go to pick up a casual item — well maybe you do, and that's great. But, a 25 percent off sale on all its products in-store and online ahead of Black Friday is making the high-end brand's home offerings more accessible. Take their famous Aeron Chair, which is over $450 off, dropping from $1,805 to $1,354 (the gaming version is down to the same price).

There are a range of items on sale that are relatively more affordable, like the Eames Wire Base Low Table, down to $221 from $295, and the Verus Task chair, which is down to $630 from $840. Accessories are also a lower point of entry if you want to take advantage of this sale. Take the Oripura Laptop Stand, available in three colors for $37, down from $49. Plus, there's a range of throw pillows, like the Mela Lumbar Throw Pillow by Sonnhild Kestler for $112, down from $150 and the Toostripe Pillow by Alexander Girard for $131, down from $175.

Then there's Herman Miller's crème de la crème pieces, including the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman. The 25 percent discount brings this set down to between $4,046 and $7,496 (typically $5,395 to $9,995). It's available in a range of wood shells and upholstery, as well as a standard or tall size. The company also has a few funkier pieces that are sure to get people talking if you're willing to drop a couple grand (see the Nelson Coconut Chair and Luva Modular Armchair, for examples).

