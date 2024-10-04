iRobot Roomba vacuum and mop machines are up to $420 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can get some of the company’s highest-end models for as little as $619 with our exclusive promo codes.

Some of iRobot’s best robo-vacs are on sale. Wellbots has the ultra-premium Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock for $420 off with Engadget’s code ENGDT420. Or, if you want a high-end model without spending quite as much, the Roomba j9+ and Roomba Combo j7+ are on sale for up to $320 off with these exclusive deals.

Quick Overview Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock $979 $1,399 Save $420 with code Copied! Code: ENGDT420 Copied! Code: ENGDT420 See at Wellbots

iRobot j9+ $619 $899 Save $280 See at Wellbots

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ $679 $999 Save $320 See at Wellbots

The iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock is the company’s most advanced (and expensive!) robot vacuum. This model sucks up dirt, mops and even self-cleans: Its dock can wash and dry the mopping pad, leaving less work for you. You can run self-cleaning manually, but its companion app will also remind you when it’s time for standard maintenance or deeper cleaning.

This model’s base can store dirt and debris for up to 60 days before emptying. Its mopping pad and self-cleaning tank hold up to seven days of water.

Usually a whopping $1,399, Wellbots has the Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock on sale for $979. Although that’s still a pretty penny, this deal puts the vacuum within range of alternate models that don’t match its feature set. Use Engadget’s exclusive code ENGDT420 to see that price.

iRobot

Also on sale is the Roomba j9+. This model doesn’t mop, but it gives you powerful automated vacuuming in a stylish package that won’t be an eyesore in your home. It has a three-stage cleaning system, multi-surface rubber brushes and high-end suction.

This model is usually a daunting $899, but you can get the Roomba j9+ for $619. Use Engadget’s code ENGDT270 during your checkout at Wellbots.

Finally, the Roomba Combo j7+ is a slightly older vacuum / mop model with high-end features. It has a 96.4 percent debris removal rate, obstacle avoidance and a four-stage cleaning system. This model has an edge-sweeping brush, dual multi-surface rubber brushes and power-lifting suction. The Combo j7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days.

You can pick up the Roomba Combo j7+ for only $679 (compared to its usual $999). Just enter the coupon code ENGDT320 while checking out.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.