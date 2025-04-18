iRobot's Roomba Combo 10 Max robot vacuum and mop is 47 percent off right now

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The high-end iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock hybrid robot vacuum/mop is on sale for $741 right now via Woot . Just enter the discount code "ENGADGET47" at checkout. This is a discount of 47 percent, which is more than $650 off the regular price of $1,400.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max is the company's most premium model and filled to the brim with high-tech advancements. This is a hybrid unit, so it vacuums and mops. However, the model goes even further and can actually wash and dry the mopping pad. This is something that had to be done manually with previous hybrid vacuums.

It also automatically refills the mopping solution tank and can dump dirt from the dock into an enclosed bag for easy disposal. There's an affiliated app that lets folks know when it's time for a manual maintenance task. The mopping tank holds enough water for seven continuous days of use.

The vacuum portion boosts suction power when on top of a carpet, which is nice, and it automatically retracts the mopping system to avoid accidental spillage. It can vacuum and mop simultaneously on hard floors.

This is a near-perfect robovac with all kinds of bells and whistles, but there's one major drawback. As previously mentioned, the regular price of this thing is a whopping $1,400. That's nearly the equivalent of a new MacBook Pro . Thank goodness for today's deal, which makes things much more palatable.

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