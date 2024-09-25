iRobot's Roomba Combo Essential with self-emptying base is $170 off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

iRobot's Roomba Combo Essential bundle is available for $280 right now via QVC. This is a discount of $170 for a combo pack that includes the Roomba Combo 2 robovac and the self-emptying base. The vacuum typically costs $280 all by its lonesome, so this basically gets you a free base. However, the vacuum is available for just $200 right now via Amazon without the base.

This is certainly a budget-friendly entry in the company’s lineup of robot vacuums, but it gets the job done. The company says this model outperforms the Roomba 600 Series, with 20 times more suction power. It’s also a vacuum/mop hybrid, so it can handle all aspects of floor cleaning.

It accesses the same smart navigation algorithm as other iRobot vacuums, which allows it to move freely around the space without bumping into things or falling down stairs. The battery life is also on point, allowing for around two hours of use per charge. Of course, it’ll return to the charging base on its own when the battery gets low.

It also integrates with the company’s proprietary app, which lets people customize a whole host of settings and dictate cleaning schedules. The only major downside of this vacuum is that it doesn’t typically come with a self-emptying base, but this bundle does. It holds up to 60 days of debris, so that’s two glorious months of laying on the couch without having to do a dang thing.

