iRobot's Roomba Combo vacuum and mop machines are more than 50 percent off right now

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Wellbots is offering multiple of iRobot's Roomba Combo vacuum and mop machines for 40 percent off, and in one case, over 50 percent off as an early President's Day sale. You can even get the new Roomba Combo 10 Max and its Autowash Dock, which can empty and cleans your robot, for $789, around $410 off its normal $1,199 price. That's a good bit cheaper than the last time it was on sale.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock is a newer addition to iRobot's lineup, and an important one. Besides combining the ability to vacuum and mop your floors, the inclusion of the robot's Autowash Dock means you now have an automated way to clean and sanitize the Combo 10 Max's mop brush. Combine that with its ability to empty itself, and you go a long way to towards doing away with some of the most annoying parts of owning a robot vacuum.

The Autowash Dock can hold 60 days worth of dust and only seven days worth of dirty mop water, so you will need to check on it occasionally, but that might be worth it for this deal. You can get the Roomba Combo 10 Max + Autowash Dock for $789, and save $410 with code ENGAD410.

The Roomba Combo j5 doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Combo 10 Max, but it does start at a much more approachable $449. The robot can both vacuum and mop your floors, and adapt its cleaning patterns based on the layout of your room. It can even identify high traffic areas of your home and give them extra attention so no dirt gets overlooked.

The robot's dock is sold separately, so you won't benefit from its ability to empty itself, but it should be relatively simple to upgrade down the road if you want. The Roomba Combo j5 is available for over 50 percent off, knocking a good $210 off if you use code ENGAD210.

The Roomba Combo i5 is a little bit older than the Combo 10 Max and Combo j5, but it's still a competent helper when you need your floor vacuumed and mopped. Like iRobot's other options, the Combo i5 maps your home to determine the best way to clean it, and can be completely controlled with a companion phone app if you want.

This model is also technically compatible with a self-emptying base, but it doesn't come included, so you'll want to buy it separately if you want to automate your cleaning process even further. You can lower the Roomba Combo i5 from its $349 starting price to $189, a savings of $160, with code ENGAD160.

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