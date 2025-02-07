iRobot’s Roomba j9+ is over $400 off right now

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Spring cleaning (it'll be here before we know it!) sure is easier when your faithful robot servant handles the floors. Wellbots has iRobot's Roomba j9+ on sale for 46 percent off. The robovac typically costs a whopping $900, but you can use our exclusive code ENGAD415 at checkout to cut its price to $485, a record low.

The Roomba j9+ has a three-stage cleaning system, multi-surface rubber brushes and suction that iRobot says is 100 percent stronger than its Combo i Series robovacs. Although this model doesn't mop like its more expensive sibling, the Combo j9+, it will suck up dirt and debris on your carpets and hard floors.

Once you set it up, the vacuum creates a map of your home, letting you pinpoint the areas you want it to target. It also has a nifty feature called Dirt Detective that automatically figures out which rooms are the dirtiest and adjusts its suction and cleaning passes accordingly.

The Roomba j9+ self-empties dirt into its charging dock, which has an "advanced bag" inside that stores up to 60 days of debris. That means less emptying for you compared to entry-level robovacs.

iRobot

Its PrecisionVision navigation system can steer around obstacles like shoes, socks, cords, toys and — thankfully — pet waste. If it somehow manages to run into an unfortunate present from your pooch, iRobot will replace your j9+ for free through its cleverly named P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise).

The Roomba j9+ is compatible with all the major voice assistants: Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. So, you can bark at it to clean your kitchen while you kick back in your recliner. Not a bad way to spring-clean.

To get the iRobot Roomba j9+ for the $485 sale price, be sure to use our exclusive coupon code ENGAD415.

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