It's the last day to get three months of Disney+ Basic for only $6

With the rights to content from big studios and franchises like Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, Disney+ is a streaming service that everyone knows and loves — so much so that it nabbed a spot as one of the best streaming services in our guide. Whether you look forward to sitting down on your couch ready to be whisked away to Marvel’s multiverse of TV shows, like the highly anticipated Agatha All Along, or want to keep the kids entertained with hit classics like Bluey, or Inside Out 2, Disney+ has great content for adults and kids alike.

However, the service has not been immune to price hikes, that's why this deal is a good opportunity to save $24 over three months. Through the end of the day on September 27, you can get Disney+ Basic (with ads) for just $2/month for three months — that’s less than a cup of coffee.

There are a few different Disney+ plans available, but since Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial, the Basic (with ads) is the cheapest option to gain access to all your favorite content, including TV shows and films. With Disney+ Basic, you can stream over 500 films, 15,000 episodes and 80 Disney+ Originals, including The Acolyte, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), Percy Jackson and the Olympians and more. In addition to full library access, Basic also supports 4K content and streaming across multiple devices at once.

Although Disney+ offers an abundance of content suitable for most people, it’s a fantastic streaming service for families. Once you’ve signed up and installed the app (on your TV, smartphone, PC or tablet), you can add up to seven profiles so you don’t have to fight over what to watch, or risk spoilers when someone in your household binge watches the latest season of Grey’s Anatomy that you haven’t seen. There’s also a bunch of parental controls like Junior Mode, PIN protection and content ratings, which can help parents ensure their little ones aren’t exposed to anything they don’t want them to be.

