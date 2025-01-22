Keychron mechanical keyboards are up to 63 percent off right now

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The clickety-clacking sounds of mechanical keyboards are satisfying for a lot of people, even if the prices of many such devices may not be. So it's nice to see some discounts of up to 63 percent on select Keychron models at Woot . For example, the Q2 Wired keyboard has dropped by 63 percent from $200 to $75.

But why stop there? New Woot customers can get an extra ten bucks off through the end of this month by using the code KEYCHRONTEN at checkout.

Keychron Keychron Q2 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard $74.99 $199.99 There's a sale on Keychron mechanical keyboards running at Woot until February 1. You can save up to 65 percent on these models. For instance, at $75, the Q2 Wired keyboard is $125 off. See at Woot

If you prefer a split keyboard format, you can scoop up the Q8 Alice layout model for $95, which is $125 (or 57 percent) off the usual price. Again, the $10 offer applies for Woot newbies.

Keychron makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards. In fact, the brand accounts for three of the five spots on our list of the best mechanical keyboards . None of the specific models we highlight in our guide are included in Woot's sale, unfortunately, but Keychron models are popular for good reason.

There is one major downside worth bearing in mind when it comes to Keychron mechanical keyboards. They only come with a 12-month manufacturer's warranty , which isn't ideal for products that have lots of moving parts. That said, the sale runs until 1AM ET on February 1, so you might have a little time to decide whether to pick one up while they're less pricey than usual. However, some models have already sold out.

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