Lego Black Friday deals you can still get: Up to 32 percent off Star Wars and Super Mario sets
Black Friday Lego deals include sets that are great gifts for kids and adults alike.
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It's not hard to understand why Lego sets are some of the most sought-after gifts for the holidays. We're big fans of the building blocks here at Engadget, and we know they make particularly good gifts this time of year. Whether it's a Super Mario starter set or a mammoth Star Wars collectible, there are dozens of Lego sets to consider shopping for right now — be it for yourself or for someone on your gift list. And no, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good set as some come in at $50 or less. These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Lego sets you can get this year.Most of these deals are on Amazon, but you can find the same (or similar) pricing direct at Lego and other retailers like Target.
The highlights for Black Friday include a couple of Lego advent calendars: one for Disney fans and another that's more general for all kids. Lego makes a bunch of other advent calendars in addition to these, and we expect to see more of them go on sale in the coming days.
There's also the beautiful Insect Collection, which when completed, includes three life-size, posable models of a butterfly, Hercules beetle and Chinese mantis. Even as someone who detests bun appreciate the elegance of this set and how striking they'd look sitting on a shelf.
Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter sets have been discounted as well. For example, this Star Wars set recreates the "boarding the Tantive IV" scene from Star Wars: A New Hope in which the Rebels battle Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. This Super Mario expansion set includes a brick-built Bowser and his muscle car, and once complete, you can pull the lever on the car to make its hood ornament move. We'll be updating this post through the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period, so check back for the latest offers.
Black Friday Lego deals
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Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box 10696 for $25 (29 percent off)
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Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit Building Set 42179 for $60 (20 percent off)
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Lego Ideas The Insect Collection 21342 for $64 (20 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars: A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV Fantasy Toy 75387 for $44 (20 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars Droideka Model 75381 for $52 (20 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack 75373 for $17 (15 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter 75325 for $48 (20 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter Building Set 75391 for $10 (23 percent off)
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Lego Super Mario Bowser's Muscle Car Expansion Set 71431 for $24 (20 percent off)
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Lego Super Mario Adventures with Interactive Mario, Bowser Jr.'s Clown Car Playset 71439 for $40 (20 percent off)
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Lego Super Mario Penguin Family Snow Adventure Expansion Set 71430 for $15 (23 percent off)
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Lego Super Mario Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set 71428 for $7 (32 percent off)
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Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant 71426 for $48 (20 percent off)
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Lego Harry Potter Hedwig at 4 Privet Drive 76425 for $16 (20 percent off)
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Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Owlery Toy 76430 for $36 (20 percent off)
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Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds 76419 for $136 (20 percent off)
Expired Black Friday deals
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Lego Marvel Spider-Man Advent Calendar 2024 76293 for $31 (31 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars: The Clone Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship 75354 for $119 (15 percent off)
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Lego Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mos ESPA Podrace Diorama 75380 for $55 (31 percent off)
Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.