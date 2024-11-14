Lego Black Friday deals you can still get: Up to 32 percent off Star Wars and Super Mario sets

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It's not hard to understand why Lego sets are some of the most sought-after gifts for the holidays. We're big fans of the building blocks here at Engadget, and we know they make particularly good gifts this time of year. Whether it's a Super Mario starter set or a mammoth Star Wars collectible, there are dozens of Lego sets to consider shopping for right now — be it for yourself or for someone on your gift list. And no, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a good set as some come in at $50 or less. These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Lego sets you can get this year.Most of these deals are on Amazon, but you can find the same (or similar) pricing direct at Lego and other retailers like Target.

The highlights for Black Friday include a couple of Lego advent calendars: one for Disney fans and another that's more general for all kids. Lego makes a bunch of other advent calendars in addition to these, and we expect to see more of them go on sale in the coming days.

There's also the beautiful Insect Collection, which when completed, includes three life-size, posable models of a butterfly, Hercules beetle and Chinese mantis. Even as someone who detests bun appreciate the elegance of this set and how striking they'd look sitting on a shelf.

Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter sets have been discounted as well. For example, this Star Wars set recreates the "boarding the Tantive IV" scene from Star Wars: A New Hope in which the Rebels battle Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. This Super Mario expansion set includes a brick-built Bowser and his muscle car, and once complete, you can pull the lever on the car to make its hood ornament move. We'll be updating this post through the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period, so check back for the latest offers.

Black Friday Lego deals

Expired Black Friday deals

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.