Lego Cyber Monday deals: Save up to 29 percent on Star Wars, Super Mario sets

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We're big Lego fans here at Engadget, so it's not difficult for us to understand why the building block sets are some of the first items to sell out during the holiday shopping season. Kids and adults alike seek out Lego sets all year round, and they make particularly good gifts. Whether you know your recipient loves Star Wars or Super Mario, or they don't have a fan-favorite franchise and just love building stuff, there are Lego sets out there that all kinds of people will love.

And no, they don't all cost hundreds of dollars — some, like seasonal advent calendars, come in at $50 or less. If you've got a Lego lover on your holiday shopping list (or if that person is you), these are the best Cyber Monday Lego deals for 2024 that you can still get now that Cyber Monday is nearly over. Most of these deals are on Amazon, but you can find the same (or similar) pricing direct at Lego and other retailers like Target.

The highlights for Cyber Monday include a couple of Lego advent calendars: one for Disney fans and another that's more general for all kids. Lego makes a bunch of other advent calendars in addition to these, and we expect to see more of them go on sale in the coming days.

There's also the beautiful Insect Collection, which when completed, includes three life-size, posable models of a butterfly, Hercules beetle and Chinese mantis. Even as someone who detests bun appreciate the elegance of this set and how striking they'd look sitting on a shelf.

Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter sets have been discounted as well. For example, this Star Wars set recreates the "boarding the Tantive IV" scene from Star Wars: A New Hope in which the Rebels battle Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers. This Super Mario expansion set includes a brick-built Bowser and his muscle car, and once complete, you can pull the lever on the car to make its hood ornament move. We'll be updating this post through the entire Black Friday and Cyber Monday time period, so check back for the latest offers.

Cyber Monday Lego deals

Expired Cyber Monday deals

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.