LG's C3 OLED TVs are more than $600 off before Black Friday
The most recent model, LG's C4, is also on sale.
Update 10/17/24 11:05am ET: Amazon has raised the price of the 55-inch model by $100, which brings the final price down to $1,297. While not quite as low as it was just a few hours ago, that's still about $500 off the original price and a good deal.
I don't know about you but I will be spending most of the upcoming cold months sitting on my couch and watching television (with some books thrown in). The only thing I'm missing is a really good television set and, while I'll be opting for a more budget-friendly pick, I'm tempted by the sale on LG's C3 Series OLED TV. Right now, the 55-inch model is down to $1,197 from $1,800 — a 34 percent discount. The all-time low price isn't the only version on sale, with the 42-inch option dropping to $997 from $1,197.
LG released the C3 series last year as a mid-range OLED option. It offers an a9 AI Processor Gen6, HDR tone mapping, AI upscaling and object-based picture sharpening. The TVs also come with Brightness Booster, which — though not to the level of some of its competitors — makes it easier to watch even in a relatively sunny room.
The TV is currently 34 percent off.
If you want the newest model then check out LG's C4 OLED series. The 2024 release is also on sale, with the 55-inch version down to $1,297 from $2,000 — the same 35 percent discount we recently saw on Prime Day. The C4 TVs offer nearly 1,000 nits of brightness and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This model will also wirelessly connect with LG soundbars, foregoing the need for messy cables.
