LG's C3 OLED TVs are more than $600 off before Black Friday

Update 10/17/24 11:05am ET: Amazon has raised the price of the 55-inch model by $100, which brings the final price down to $1,297. While not quite as low as it was just a few hours ago, that's still about $500 off the original price and a good deal.

I don't know about you but I will be spending most of the upcoming cold months sitting on my couch and watching television (with some books thrown in). The only thing I'm missing is a really good television set and, while I'll be opting for a more budget-friendly pick, I'm tempted by the sale on LG's C3 Series OLED TV. Right now, the 55-inch model is down to $1,197 from $1,800 — a 34 percent discount. The all-time low price isn't the only version on sale, with the 42-inch option dropping to $997 from $1,197.

LG released the C3 series last year as a mid-range OLED option. It offers an a9 AI Processor Gen6, HDR tone mapping, AI upscaling and object-based picture sharpening. The TVs also come with Brightness Booster, which — though not to the level of some of its competitors — makes it easier to watch even in a relatively sunny room.

If you want the newest model then check out LG's C4 OLED series. The 2024 release is also on sale, with the 55-inch version down to $1,297 from $2,000 — the same 35 percent discount we recently saw on Prime Day. The C4 TVs offer nearly 1,000 nits of brightness and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This model will also wirelessly connect with LG soundbars, foregoing the need for messy cables.

