Mario Day deals include a Switch OLED that comes with Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $349

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Mar10 Day, affectionately known as Mario Day, has arrived and the yearly celebration of all things Nintendo (and the company's iconic plumber) has brought sales on Switch games and even the console itself. Key among those is a deal at Walmart that includes the Nintendo Switch OLED console, a digital download code for the fantastic Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online all for $349. That's a savings of nearly $70. If you simply cannot wait for the Switch 2 to arrive later this year, this is a solid bundle to consider.

GameStop is also selling just about every notable Mario game for $20 off, making them $40. This even includes the recently-released Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, which is a great port of a 3DS classic.

Gamers can pick up Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser's Fury, Super Mario Odyssey and Princess Peach: Showtime, all for $40. The remake of the very first Mario Vs. Donkey Kong is down to just $30.

There's one last little goodie here for Nintendo fans. The company's famous (or infamous) alarm clock, Alarmo, is now available for purchase from both Walmart and Target, in addition to pre-existing availability on the Nintendo online store.

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