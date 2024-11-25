Max Cyber Monday streaming deal ends tonight: Get six months of access for only $18

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If you've been looking for a good time to join — or return to — the Max streaming service, today's Cyber Monday deal is your perfect opportunity. Max is offering new and returning subscribers six months of access to its ad-supported tier for only $18. That comes out to $3 per month, which is a 70-percent discount from the service's standard monthly price. That makes it an excellent time to finally catch up or binge-watch The Last of Us or House of the Dragon.

The deal is only available in the US and will automatically renew during the six months — and beyond. If you don't want to pay $10 monthly after the discount period, just remember to cancel before the renewal date. But don't delay, because today — Monday, December 2 — is the final day this deal is available.

Max Max With Ads $3/month $10/month Save 70 percent on Max with Ads for six months. See at Max

Max's lineup has series and films like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Penguin, Dune: Part Two, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Barbie. In addition, you get full series from HBO's legendary archives, like The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and The City, Game Of Thrones and Six Feet Under. It also includes current and old content from Warner Bros., A24, Adult Swim, ID and the DC Universe.

Again, today is your final opportunity for this deal, so head over to Max and log in or sign up.