Ninja's DualZone air fryer is on sale for $150 right now via Amazon . That’s the lowest price we’ve seen all year for this kitchen mainstay. The sale drops $50 from the sticker price, which is a discount of 25 percent.

We chose the Ninja DualZone as one of the best air fryers out there , and the primary reason is right there in the name. The dual cooking zones are incredibly handy, letting home chefs prepare two different foods simultaneously. Each chamber allows for independent temperatures, cooking modes and more. Of course, the zones can also be chained together to whip up a whole bunch of one thing, like fries or nuggets.

We appreciated how quickly this oven heats up, with little to no preheating time required. It’s also fairly quiet during use, which isn’t always the case with air fryers. Some of them are downright cacophonous. Another neat little feature is that the oven will automatically adjust cooking times so that both ingredients in each chamber finish at the same time.

On the downside? This is a beast of a kitchen gadget that takes up a whole lot of counter space. It might not be the best fit for studio apartments and the like. The sale does only apply to the 8-quart model and not the even beefier 10-quart version. This is good for preserving counter space, but bad for those looking to cook a whole lot of stuff at once.

