One of our favorite air fryers is 25 percent off right now

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I love air fryers. They offer microwave-like convenience, but stuff actually tastes good. If you want to see what all of the fuss is about, a standout Cosori air fryer is on sale via Amazon for $90 . This is a fairly substantial discount of 25 percent, as the original price is $120.

This particular model made our list of the best air fryers , and for very good reason. It's a great device that gets the job done. It's a six-quart model that offers plenty of cooking space, which we found ideal for side dishes like sweet potato fries and onion rings. However, it's no slouch with mains like chicken wings, tofu and more. The rounded basket is particularly roomy.

The touchscreen is easy to use and there are plenty of preset cooking modes, including a handy preheating option for starting things off. Most people will rely on the standard air fry mode, I know I do, but it's nice to have the option for broiling, baking and roasting. We also appreciated the basket release button, which is a nice safety feature.

This is pretty much the ideal air fryer, so it's tough to find complaints. There isn't a see-through window, for those who like taking a look at tater tots crisping up. This particular unit is also on the wider side, which could make placement difficult in tiny kitchens.

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