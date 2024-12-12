One of our favorite air fryers is 27 percent off right now

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There are far too many fads that are blown out of proportion, as if a single item could really change your life. The air fryer — arguably one of the most talked about devices of the past few years — does not fall into this category. Having an air fryer is as good or better than everyone makes it out to be.

Yet, there are two barriers to getting an air fryer: cost and counter space. While, there's nothing we can do to expand your kitchen, we're happy to point out a great deal on the Cosori 6-quart 9-in-1 air fryer. Our runner up for best air fryer of 2024 is currently down to $88 from $120 — a 27 percent discount. This price is only $3 more than its all-time low as a Prime Exclusive a few months ago.

The Cosori 6-quart 9-in-1 air fryer fits a ton of food considering its not a horrible footprint in your kitchen. It has nine present modes, including preheat, broil, bake, roast, proof and frozen settings. The air fryer also includes a touchscreen, basket-release button and spacious cooking basket.

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