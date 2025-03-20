One of our favorite air fryers is $30 off in the Amazon Spring Sale

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Make light work of meal times and enjoy a saving of $30 to boot with this 9-in-1 Cosori TurboBlaze air fryer. It's currently on sale for $90 in the Amazon Spring Sale, reduced from its usual price of $120. We've seen similar price drops for this product in the past, but this is still a great deal that's well worth a look.

The Cosori TurboBlaze air fryer is one of the top picks in our best air fryers guide. We loved its spacious basket and easy-to-use touchscreen controls, and were impressed with its built-in safety features, like the handy basket-release button. Plus, for anybody who's stuck for a bit of inspiration in the kitchen, it comes with a Cosori recipe book with more than 100 tasty recipes to try.

COSORI Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer $90 $119.99 Pick up one of our favorite air fryers while it's $30 off in the Amazon Spring Sale. See at Amazon

The Cosori TurboBlaze air fryer boasts nine preset cooking modes, making it a versatile kitchen companion for air frying, roasting, baking, broiling and more. With a roomy six-quart capacity, there's ample space to easily feed the whole family or whip up an appetizer for social gatherings. It sports an efficient five-speed fan, has a top temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can deliver crisp, juicy chicken wings up to 40 percent faster than conventional ovens.

This compact air fryer is ideal for busy families or anyone who values the program-and-go convenience that it provides. It's small enough to be stowed away when not in use, and thanks to its dishwasher-safe design, clean up is a breeze, too. The non-stick basket is built for daily use, whether you're batch cooking or whipping up a last-minute meal, making it a reliable go-to option for people with hectic lives.

The Amazon Spring Sale ends on March 31st, so if you don't want to miss out on this discounted rate, you should grab hold of this deal now while you can.