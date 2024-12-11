One of our favorite Anker power banks drops to only $20

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I am a huge fan of Anker so I typically end up buying something every time the brand's products go on sale. Well, my wallet is currently grumbling at me because it's that time again: A slew of Anker products are discounted on Amazon. This sale includes Anker's 3-in-1 5,000mAh USB-C portable charger in black, down to $20 from $40. The new all-time low price comes courtesy of a 38 percent discount, followed up with a $5 coupon.

Anker makes up a good chunk of our best power bank and portable charger list for 2024. This particular portable charger is worth calling out because, among other things, its compact and has a 22.5W output as a battery or 30W output when plugged into the wall. It also has a foldable AC plug, a USB-C port and an integrated USB-C cable.

If you're looking for a longer charge then check out Anker's 10,000mAh version of the 3-in-1 power bank. It's also down to a record-low price at $30 from $45 in every color — a 33 percent discount. It's comes with a USB-C cable, but provides 30W of output whether it's plugged in or used as a battery.

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