One of our favorite Baseus power banks is more than $50 off right now

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Here's a great deal on one of our favorite power banks. You can pick up the skinny Baseus Blade for $47.59 with the help of our exclusive code. That's 52 percent off the regular price of $100. To get the full discount, you'll need to clip the 10 percent coupon on the product page. Then, at checkout, be sure to use the code BGAEY8HX to get the full discount.

The Baseus Blade is our pick for the best budget laptop power bank. Thanks to the slim form factor and light weight (it's just over a pound), it's easy to slip into a bag next to your laptop. It has a decent array of ports, with two USB-C and two USB-A slots. There's support for 100W fast charging via the USB-C ports. You can also track charging speed and time on an LED display.

Baseus Baseus Blade $47.59 $99.99 Our pick for the best budget laptop power bank can be yours for $47.59 with the help of our exclusive code. See at Amazon

The power bank has a capacity of 20,000mAh, which is enough to charge a fifth-gen iPad Air 1.5 times over or a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 80 percent, per Baseus. In our testing, we found that it could top up a 16-inch MacBook Pro's battery from 10 percent to 62 percent in just over an hour. You can also use it to juice up a portable games console, such as a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

There's certainly a trade off compared with beefier power banks that have a larger capacity. But in terms of bang for your buck, the Baseus Blade isn't bad at all, especially when you factor in the convenience of the slim, 0.7-inch design.

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