One of our favorite Bluetooth speakers is 41 percent off right now

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You know that feeling when the snow is falling outside but you're inside curled up or cooking something warm as music plays around you? That movie moment is reason enough to invest in a good speaker but, by invest, I mean shop a great deal on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2024. Marshall's Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is currently down to $100 from $170 — a 41 percent discount.

Marshall's Emberton II Speaker is one of our top picks thanks to its 360-degree sound that provides a good quality listening experience for any small gathering (or solo dance party). It offers 30 hours of battery, charges up in only three hours and is IP67 dust and water resistant so you don't have to be too precious with it.

Marshall Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker Get it for nearly half off right now. See at Amazon

In August, Marshall did release a new version of this speaker, aptly named the Emberton III. It has a few upgrades from its predecessor, including an extra two hours of battery life, a built-in microphone and taking only two hours to fully charge. It's normally the same price as the second generation Emberton but, since it's not on sale, we'd say the Emberton II is a much better buy.

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