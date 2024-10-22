One of our favorite budget robot vacuums is 33 percent off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Roborock Q5 DuoRoller+ robot vacuum is on sale via Amazon for just $300. That’s 33 percent off and a record low, as the regular price is $450. This is a limited time deal, for those who tend to mull things over for significant periods of time. No judgment. I do that too.

In any event, this model actually made our list of the best budget robot vacuums. We loved the suction power, the precision LiDAR mapping and the robust app and voice controls. The DuoRoller+ is actually an updated version of the original Q5 with a bevy of upgrades. The suction power has gone up to 5500 Pa, the dustbin grew to 770ml and there’s a self-emptying base.

This model also comes with dual brushes, thus the name, which helps deal with ornery pet hair and the like. It’s worth noting that Roborock’s app has come a long way in recent years, if you had trouble navigating the UI back in the day. It’s still not the most polished app, but it gets the job done.

The battery allows for 240 minutes of continuous use on a single charge. This translates to around 3,700 square feet of cleaning per charge. The only major downside here is that the Q5 is a traditional robovac. It can’t mop. You can’t beat that $300 price tag though.

