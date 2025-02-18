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The eufy RoboVac 11S Max is one of our favorite budget robot vacuums, and it's now 44 percent off at Amazon, making it only $140. This affordable robot vacuum from a few years back can still trade blows against newer models even without Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 11S Max has three power modes — Standard, BoostIQ and Max, and the company claims a noise level of around 55 dB. Even so, its suction power is nothing to scoff at. And should it accidentally try to swallow a charging cable, the beeping alerts are loud enough to hear from the opposite end of an apartment.

eufy eufy RoboVac 11S MAX $139.99 $249.99 One of our favorite budget robot vacuums is 44 percent off right now. It may be an older vacuum, but it still holds up against newer machines. See at Amazon

As with the latest robot vacuums, the 11S Max has sensors that prevent collisions and falling down the stairs. Our tests show that it occasionally bumped into objects but also avoided the tester's cat play tunnel when other budget vacuums didn't.

The 11S Max doesn't have Wi-Fi, but we didn't find that to be a major issue in our testing. The remote control has buttons for scheduling auto cleaning, selecting cleaning modes, manually returning the robot to the charging base and more.

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