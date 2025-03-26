One of our favorite cordless vacuums drops to $150 in the Amazon Spring Sale

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The Levoit LVAC-200 cordless vacuum has been discounted to $150 as part of the Amazon Spring Sale . That's 25 percent off and close to a record-low price. The sale only applies to the standard white model and not the blue one.

The LVAC-200 made our list of the best cordless vacuums . We loved the lightweight design. It only weighs three pounds and it can easily be disassembled for storage. Just pop the cleaning head from the extension arm and the arm from the motor base. It also features a locking mechanism, so it can stand upright between cleaning sessions.

The cleaning power here is more than sufficient. We found that it did a good job with "all kinds of dry messes." It has three suction modes, so it can handle both hard and carpeted floors. It can even suck up pet hair, which is the true test of any vacuum. The design allows for the vacuum to easily reach underneath couches and beds, which is a fantastic bonus.

On the downside, the dustbin is pretty small, at just 0.75 liters. We found during our testing that the bin could fill up with just one full cleaning session. The vacuum also includes a five-stage filtration system, but it doesn't include a true HEPA filter.