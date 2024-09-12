Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
One of our favorite MagSafe power banks is 40 percent off right now
This Baseus 30W model is down to $28, which is a record low.
This really solid Baseus 30W/10000mAh MagSafe power bank . That brings the price to $28, from $46. This is a record low for this particular power bank, but be sure to clip the coupon to get the deal.
This is one of the best MagSafe batteries out there and easily found a place on our list of the . It specializes in magnetic wireless charging for iPhones, of course, but also has a built-in USB-C cable. This means you can use the device to charge the vast majority of modern gadgets, though not wirelessly. The USB-C cable is also used to recharge the bank itself at a power outlet.
This isn’t a , but it still managed to charge an iPhone 15 just as quickly as the latest Qi2 Anker bank. It gets a modern iPhone to 55 percent in around 30 minutes. It’s also quite small and pocket-friendly, with a strong magnet that allows for one-handed smartphone use as it provides juice.
On the downside, this is a fairly bare-bones device. There’s no status display or a kickstand, such as the likes found with rival power banks. However, it nails the basics, especially for $26.
