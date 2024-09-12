One of our favorite MagSafe power banks is 40 percent off right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

This really solid Baseus 30W/10000mAh MagSafe power bank is on sale via Amazon for 40 percent off . That brings the price to $28, from $46. This is a record low for this particular power bank, but be sure to clip the coupon to get the deal.

This is one of the best MagSafe batteries out there and easily found a place on our list of the best power banks . It specializes in magnetic wireless charging for iPhones, of course, but also has a built-in USB-C cable. This means you can use the device to charge the vast majority of modern gadgets, though not wirelessly. The USB-C cable is also used to recharge the bank itself at a power outlet.

This isn’t a Qi2-certified product , but it still managed to charge an iPhone 15 just as quickly as the latest Qi2 Anker bank. It gets a modern iPhone to 55 percent in around 30 minutes. It’s also quite small and pocket-friendly, with a strong magnet that allows for one-handed smartphone use as it provides juice.

On the downside, this is a fairly bare-bones device. There’s no status display or a kickstand, such as the likes found with rival power banks. However, it nails the basics, especially for $26.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.