One of our favorite Ninja air fryers is nearly half off ahead of Black Friday

While cooking things like chicken, potatoes or veggies, I am often simultaneously waxing poetic about the brief period in my life that I owned an air fryer. It just makes everything easier while still creating really good quality food. Now I'm tempted to get back on the air fryer train thanks to a big sale on Ninja's DZ550​ Air Fryer. The model is currently available in an early Black Friday deal for $130, down from $250 — a 48 percent discount.

The DZ550 is a version of one of our top picks for air fryers — with the extra perk of including a thermometer. The thermometer should provide you with the exact level of cooked you're looking for across the two independent five-quart air fryer baskets — yes, you can cook two separate things simultaneously. You can also use two different options of the six cooking settings: air fryer, air broil, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat.

The main issue with this air fryer is size. You do not want to get the Ninja DZ550​ Air Fryer if your counter and storage spaces are limited. It has a depth of 17.1 inches and a width of 13.9 inches so it's going to take up some real estate. But, hey, it's that size that lets you cook two things at once so only you can decide if the trade-off is worth it.

